Brodies hires trio from Dentons to boost offering

Legal hires

Scottish law firm Brodies has unveiled three hires from Dentons to boost its commercial services practice.

Alison Bryce, pictured, joins the firm as partner and in addition to core commercial contracts, she specialises in IP and innovation. She acts for clients in Scotland, the UK and internationally.

Brodies’ commercial services practice has also been bolstered by the appointments of associates Ally Burr, who is based in Inverness, and Rebecca Ronney who will work alongside Ms Bryce from the firm’s Glasgow office.

Balfour+Manson has strengthened its property team with the arrival of an associate and a solicitor.

Kirstyn Logan has joined the team, from Drummond Miller, as an associate. She is an experienced property law professional who has also worked for McEwan Fraser, Gilson Gray and Clancy Hendrie Legal.

Adeeb Mostafa has also joined the Balfour+Manson property team, as a solicitor. He arrived from McEwan Fraser last month after previously completing his traineeship at Thorntons.

Freeths has appointed Gary Georgeson as a legal director in its real estate team. This comes a month after the firm announced its launch in Scotland.

Joining from CMS, Mr Georgeson has more than 17 years experience in the commercial property sector advising on all aspects of real estate matters, but with a particular emphasis on development and investment work.

He has worked on some of the most prominent developments in Scotland in the last ten years acting for a wide range of clients from institutional investors, funders, investment companies, developers through to SMEs and individuals.