Book Festival sponsor under attack from authors

Climate row

Nick Barley: ready to talk

Edinburgh International Book Festival has been forced to defend its sponsor after more than 50 authors raised concerns over its support for fossil fuel companies.

Fund manager Baillie Gifford’s backing of the festival has already been blamed for climate activist Greta Thunberg pulling out of a speaking engagement.

Today the festival organisers received an open letter from over 50 authors as the controversy rumbled on.

Nick Barley, director of Edinburgh International Book Festival, has written back saying the organisers “fully acknowledge your concerns about the devastating impact of fossil fuel exploitation on the climate: as individuals and as a charity we firmly agree.”

He said the concerns raised would be considered, but said the objectors should consider the good work that Baillie Gifford is underrtaking.

“We looked very closely at the work of Baillie Gifford and it seems to us that they are in fact investing in companies that are seeking to resolve the crisis,” said Mr Barley.

“Those companies include Ørsted, the Danish windfarm specialist. Ørsted was mandated by the Danish government to keep two coal-fired power stations open until 2024 as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and that is the only reason why a small percentage of their income still comes from fossil fuels.”

Mr Barley offered the authors an opportunity to discuss the situation so that they could get a better understanding of the reasons behind accepting Ballie Gifford’s support.

“I hope you will talk with me and my colleagues, and discuss the complexities of this issue with us,” he said. “Surely the best place for such conversations is at Book Festivals like ours. I invite you to the festival because I believe in the power of your words. I am keen to learn from you about this; to hear your expertise; to understand your perspective. I promise to consider what you say carefully, and keep an open mind about how to proceed.

“For that reason I’m proposing that we talk at the festival – with each other and with audience members who share the same concerns.”