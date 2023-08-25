Bleasdale joins Azets Wealth Management

Wealth Management

Azets Wealth Management has appointed Will Bleasdale as a director as it continues to expand across Scotland.

Mr Bleasdale (pictured) has more than a decade of experience providing strategic wealth management advice and financial planning for a wide range of businesses and personal clients. He is both a chartered financial planner and a fellow of the Personal Finance Society and is a specialist in cashflow planning and forecasting.

He will work closely with Graeme Dreghorn, Azets director in Scotland, on the development of a fully integrated wealth and financial planning service. He will also work closely with Morag Watson, who heads up Azets’ private client teams in Scotland.

Mr Bleasdale, who will be based in Edinburgh, said: “Azets Wealth Management is growing rapidly in Scotland and is focused on expanding its full range of wealth and financial planning services.”

Ms Watson said: “Will is a highly-regarded wealth manager and clients will benefit from his specialist financial planning skills. He will play a key role in the development of the business.”