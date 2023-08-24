B&B sector urges Yousaf to pause letting rules

Closures warning

Humza Yousaf has been asked to re-think letting rules (pic: Terry Murden)

The Scottish Bed and Breakfast Association (SBBA) has called on First Minster Humza Yousaf to suspend plans to introduce short-term let licensing on accommodation.

In a letter to Mr Yousaf the trade body argues that the proposed regulations risk becoming a massive own goal for Scotland’s international reputation unless action is taken right now.

The Scottish government has introduced the legislation to ensure safety standards are met and to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Those affected have until 1 October to apply for a licence, but thousands say they are unwilling to complete the required paperwork and risk going out of business.

Other industry groups have also voiced their opposition to the plans with only a small number of operators believed to have already received their licence.

SBBA chairman David Weston, says that if a significant number of businesses do indeed close, this would be “catastrophic for Scotland’s tourism industry and those who depend on it – hosts, local shops, restaurants, entertainment venues and many more Scottish businesses.

“Scotland won’t have a tourism industry if the very accommodation needed to welcome international visitors is decimated.”

He added: “Humza Yousaf inherited this flawed legislation but it is well within his grasp to pause it so to avert a catastrophe in Scottish tourism. We implore him to do the right thing, back small Scottish business and halt the rollout of these regulations until a workable solution is found.”

“After the debacle over the deposit return scheme, short-term let licensing risks becoming the next self-inflicted policy disaster unless immediate action is taken to save jobs and livelihoods in one of Scotland’s most important industries.”