Abrdn adviser growth eases weak investments

Interim figures

Abrdn has diversified its operating model

Abrdn said first half revenue from last year’s acquisition of Interactive Investor (ii) offset a decline in its investments which were hit by deteriorating market conditions.

The Edinburgh-based asset manager posted a reduced IFRS interim loss as it diversified its business model.

Group revenue rose 4% to £721m and adjusted operating profit was up 10% over the period to £127m with growth in Adviser and Personal Investments showing a 29% rise in adjusted operating profit to £49m .

But net operating revenue in Investments was 15% lower at £466m due to lower average AUM and net outflows, particularly in equities as client asset allocation moved to debt products and cash in the rising interest rate environment. Adjusted operating profit is down 66% to £26m

The IFRS loss before tax was £169m (H1 2022: loss £326m), largely driven by the fall in market value of the company’s listed stakes.

Chief executive Stephen Bird said the business is on track to deliver its £75m cost savings target in Investments. He announced that its £150m shares buyback is being doubled.

“We continued to move at pace to execute our strategy over the first six months of 2023 in a challenging macro environment.

“Thanks to abrdn’s revenue diversification and the resilience we have built into our business with the acquisition of interactive investor last year, we grew revenue by 4% and adjusted operating profit by 10% over the period.

“We are on track to deliver our £75m cost savings target in Investments as we continue our work to restore that business to a more acceptable level of profitability.

“We have a strong balance sheet, bolstered by £535m of cash realised during the period from the sales of our non-core Indian investments in HDFC Life and HDFC Asset Management.

Stephen Bird: resilience

“This supported a share buyback of £150m, which is near completion, and we are announcing an extension to this programme to £300m. We have also deployed capital during this period to further strengthen our position in Investments through bolt-on acquisitions.

“We look forward to completing our acquisition of the specialist healthcare fund management business of the US-based Tekla Capital, during H2, which will add some $3.2bn1 of AUM and $32m1 of revenues.”

The company told staff last month that its Global Absolute Return Strategies (Gars) fund, which once managed tens of billions of pounds of investors’ money, is to cease operating as a standalone vehicle.

Abrdn has recognised a £28.4m write-down in its financial planning business after losses and outflows increased last year.

The holding company behind the advice arm showed the value of Abrdn Financial Planning and Advice, formerly known as 1825, was written down from £105.9m to £77.5m following a £28.4m impairment charge.

Analysts say the write-down shows how Abrdn has not been able to generate shareholder value from its financial planning business despite a string of big acquisitions.

In June, Abrdn announced the closure of its Sheffield and Reading adviser offices, with several planners’ jobs cut. The head of Abrdn Digital Solutions Paul Titterton left the business after just 18 months.