Whisky curator progressing | Ocado back in profit

Markets Live

Artisanal Spirits Company

The Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said it had seen strong trading across Europe, continued recovery in China and a record performance at UK venues in the first half.

Revenue for the six months to the end of June came in at just over £10m, with 7% growth in Q2 following a relatively flat Q1 and improvement on the prior year’s £9.9m.

SMWS membership grew 9% year-on-year.

May and June on-line trading in the UK and China was softer than expected, however, Q2-23 in China showed positive momentum with revenue up more than 50% on Q1-23 and membership growth of 8% year on year.

Andrew Dane, CEO, said: “The first half of the year was another period of strategic delivery with improved sales and membership growth. Following a relatively flat start to the year, momentum has increased in Q2 with strong trading across Europe, continued recovery in China and a record performance at our UK Venues.

“SMWS membership, a key indicator of future sales growth, has increased to over 38,700, reflecting the enduring appeal and growing demand for our uniquely curated premium whiskies.

“We continue to expand our global footprint and capture increasing demand from enthusiasts in high-growth regions such as South-East Asia. This includes the upcoming launch of a new subsidiary in Taiwan, the world’s third largest market for Ultra-Premium Scotch Whisky.

“We are well positioned to deliver further growth from our diversified end-markets and ultra-premium positioning. With increasing commercial momentum and the flexibility of our model to extract value from our extensive stock-in-cask, we are confident in delivering full year expectations.”

Ocado

Online supermarket Ocado held annual guidance after swinging to a core profit in its first half and said its retail earnings would be “marginally positive” for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at £16.6m in the six months to 28 May compared with a loss of £13.6m last time. Half-year revenue rose 9% to £1.4 billion.

But at the statutory level, Ocado’s pretax loss widened to £289.5m from £211.3m, reflecting depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items.

Ocado said there was no change to the financial guidance given at its full year results in February.

Shares in the firm spiked last month on rumours of a possible bid from online giant Amazon.

Global markets

In quarter-on-quarter terms, data from China showed the world’s second-largest economy only grew 0.8% in the period April to June, slowing from the 2.2% growth seen in the first three months of 2023.

Miners and other Asia-focused stocks were among the worst performers in the FTSE 100. Glencore fell 13.25p to 453.75p, as metals prices weakened because of concerns about demand. Antofagasta, the Chilean copper miner, retreated 38p to 1499p and Anglo American shed 58.5p to 2290p.

The FTSE 100 sank 28.15 points to 7,406.42.