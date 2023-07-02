Teams invited to enter charity touch rugby event

Charity tournament

By a Daily Business contributor |

Ready for rugby: John Godfrey and Keith Dinsmore (pic: Terry Murden)

Organisers are inviting corporate and social teams to take part in a mixed touch rugby tournament in aid of Edinburgh Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity for the sport.

Law firm Vialex and LGT Wealth Management are co-sponsoring the event at Raeburn Place rugby ground, the home of Edinburgh Accies, on 1 September, a few days in advance of the Rugby World Cup kicking off. Each team will have a squad of 10 with a minimum of three women.

Wooden Spoon comprises about 10,000 members across the UK and since it was launched 40 years ago has raised £30 million, including £4.5m in Scotland.

More than a thousand projects have been supported, 115 north of the border. All the money raised is distributed in the form of grants of between £10,000 and £30,000.

A number of events take place around the country and the Edinburgh committee is chaired by John Godfrey who recently joined LGT as head of Scotland.

Helping to organise the inaugural six-a-side rugby tournament is Vialex director and committee member Keith Dinsmore.

“We are inviting 20 teams to take part in the tournament. Significant interest has already been generated through word of mouth and it promises to be a day of great fun for a good cause,” said Keith.

Team entries cost £500. Enquiries should be submitted by email to:

trtinfo@vialex.co.uk