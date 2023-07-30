Sunak to unveil carbon capture jobs for Scotland

CCS plan

Rishi Sunak will be in Scotland this week (pic: Terry Murden)

Rishi Sunak will offer a long-awaited boost to the north east Scotland economy tomorrow when he visits the area to announce a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The prime minister will confirm funding for the Acorn scheme, which aims to capture carbon dioxide emissions from across the country for offshore storage in the North Sea.

There was widespread criticism of the Conservative government when it put the project on a reserve list and favoured two other schemes in England.

In view of the broadly accepted view that Aberdeen must transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources it had been thought it would have secured a CCS project in the first round.

Instead, two projects around the Humber and the Mersey were given preference in what some say was a political decision to prop up Tory support in the north of England.

Mr Sunak will use tomorrow’s announcement to promise thousands of jobs and re-establish his party’s green credentials.

The Acorn project, based around the St Fergus gas terminal, will use existing pipelines to transfer greenhouse gases from sources such as the Ineos oil refinery at Grangemouth.

Enrique Cornejo, head of policy at Offshore Energies UK, the trade body for the energy industry, has urged ministers to speed up funding for the Scottish cluster and warned that “resources for the project are starting to shift overseas, particularly to the US”.

CCS is now seen as an unlikely factor in winning Scottish seats in next year’s general election, with energy regarded as a major concern among voters.

Labour and the SNP support CCS but Labour has wavered over its commitment to North Sea licences and the nationalists are heavily influenced by their Green party partners in government who have cast doubt on the environmental benefits of the technology.

It involves capturing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, then diverting it to other purposes or injecting it back into the ground, such as into empty North Sea oil and gas fields.