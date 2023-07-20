£1m expansion

St Andrews to add 20 jobs in landscaping division

| July 20, 2023

St Andrews Timber and Building Supplies has launched a landscaping division as part of a £1 million expansion.

The Edinburgh-based firm serves both trade and retail customers across the Scottish central belt from four locations in Edinburgh, Livingston and Paisley.

It will add garden landscaping to its growing list of offerings thanks to the seven-figure investment, the largest since the company was founded in 2002.

St Andrews employs more than 100 staff and aims to create up to 20 jobs over the next 12 months on the back of the expansion.

“This is certainly a very exciting development for the company,” said managing director Ronnie Robinson, pictured.

The flagship landscaping showroom will be based at the firm’s four-acre facility in Livingston, which opened eight months ago.

News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland


