SPFL apology ends dispute with Rangers over cinch deal

Legal action averted

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Dispute: Rangers

Rangers have won an apology and compensation from the SPFL to bring an end to the dispute over the cinch title sponsorship row.

The parties had been at loggerheads since June 2021 when the contract began, the Ibrox club claiming it conflicted with an existing commercial deal with Park’s of Hamilton.

In protest, Rangers refused to publicise cinch around the stadium or on team kit and were given the green light by the Scottish FA to take the league’s governing body to court.

Legal action has been avoided in the wake of the response from SPFL, who have also announced an independent review into its governance.

An SPFL statement said: “The Scottish Professional Football League, Rangers, and Park’s of Hamilton have confirmed that the long-running dispute between them in relation to the SPFL’s title sponsorship contract with cinch has been brought to an end.

“The SPFL has accepted that Rangers had a pre-existing contract with Park’s at the point that the SPFL entered into its title sponsorship contract with cinch in June 2021.

“All three parties have now agreed to withdraw the resulting Scottish FA arbitration, with the SPFL making a contribution to the costs of Rangers and Park’s. These sums will be donated to charity. The SPFL regrets any damage to the reputation of Rangers and Park’s as a result of the dispute.”

A Rangers spokesperson said: “Rangers acknowledges the apology from the SPFL and is pleased that this long-running dispute has been brought to a conclusion.

“In welcoming the independent review of SPFL governance, the club wishes to give thanks for the efforts and patience of those who have driven this to a satisfactory outcome.”

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan added: “We are keen to do all we can to learn from this protracted disagreement.

“I am particularly grateful for the constructive approach shown by all parties in helping resolve this long-running situation and am very happy to apologise if there has been any damage to the reputation of Rangers FC or Park’s of Hamilton.

“Going forward, we have also agreed to commission an independent review of governance to help ensure the SPFL can avoid any such dispute in the future. This review will commence in October 2023.”