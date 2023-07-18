Shell to demolish former Aberdeen headquarters

Property plan

Shell’s former HQ is currently empty

Energy giant Shell is to demolish its landmark former headquarters in Aberdeen, 50 years after it was built.

The company revealed in 2021 it was relocating from the Tullos Office Complex to the Silver Fin building in the city centre.

Documents lodged with Aberdeen City Council say the building’s age and condition mean it is unlikely a new operator would take it on.

If the plans are approved, demolition is expected to take place over a 12-month period.

Shell previously said its new premises would help it “reinvigorate the business for the energy transition”.

The company said the move would play a part in the regeneration of Aberdeen city centre. It was based in Union Street from 1965, before moving to the 30-acre Tullos site off Wellington Road in 1973.

The document lodged with the city council states: “The applicant is proposing to demolish the buildings as their age, construction and floor plates do not lend themselves to an efficient or sustainable future use.

“The buildings are predominantly vacant and have been stripped of furnishings with limited welfare facilities remaining.”