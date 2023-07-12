Ryanair quits ‘talking shop’ UK aviation group

Strategy withdrawal

Ryanair has pulled out of a strategy group

Ryanair has resigned from a group set up by the UK government to help forge an aviation strategy.

The Dublin-based airline dismissed the UK Aviation Council as a “talking shop” which has delivered no benefits or reforms for passengers.

A UK government spokesperson said the council was set up to bring the industry and government together to “address shared challenges facing the sector.”

“Ryanair’s decision is disappointing,” said the spokesperson.

The council first met in February to advise on a ten-year plan that included growing airport capacity, boosting the use of sustainable aviation fuels and improving the consumer experience.

Members included the chief executives of major airlines operating in Britain, including EasyJet and IAG-owned British Airways, along with the heads of airports and trade bodies.

Ryanair said it urged the UK government in February to cut UK visa costs, push for effective air space reform in Europe and improve border control, air traffic control and handling staffing.

“We joined the UK Aviation Council when Transport Minister Mark Harper assured us it would be used as a “delivery body” to improve the resilience of UK aviation,” Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary said.

“Sadly, this has proved to be an empty promise and the council has become a talking shop for government bureaucrats and the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) to waffle on about reform while delivering none,” he stated.