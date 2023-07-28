Rise in empty shops prompts call for rates action

Retail blow

Empty shop units are on the rise (pic: Terry Murden)

Retailers are again calling for action on business rates after the number of empty shops rose to the highest level in 18 months.

The vacancy rate in the second quarter worsened to 15.9%, 0.2 percentage points worse than the same point in 2022. Shopping centre vacancies worsened to 20.7% from 20.6% in Q1 2023.

On the High Street, vacancies worsened to 15.1% while retail park vacancies improved to 9.4%. It remains the location with the lowest vacancy rate.

David Lonsdale, director, Scottish Retail Consortium, called on the Scottish Government to match the rates relief being offered to retailers south of the border.

He said: “These are cheerless figures for retailers with physical bricks and mortar premises and for the health of Scotland’s retail destinations.

“The proportion of empty units is a quarter higher than three years ago, underlining the toll wrought by the pandemic and subsequent costs crunch.

“This underpins the need for concrete action from policy makers to keep down the cost of operating premises.

“With stores here missing out on rates relief available to their counterparts in Wales and England, Scotland’s shopkeepers will be looking to Ministers and their tax advisers to get a grip on the onerous headline business rate and to deliver on the government’s ambition to ‘use business rates to boost business’.

“After all, the business rate is at a 24-year high and government forecasters have pencilled in a chunky uplift for next Spring which if implemented would add £34 million to retailers’ rates bills.

“The Finance Secretary must carefully assess the impact on firms and hard-pressed retail destinations when she comes to set the business rate in the Scottish Budget.”