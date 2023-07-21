Retail sales jump | pound rises | borrowing falls

Markets: Live

Retail sales

UK retail sales were 0.7% higher in June over the the previous month, boosted by warm weather, and higher than the 0.2% growth forecast by economists.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed retail sales volumes were 1.0% lower than a year earlier, beating economists’ forecasts for a 1.5% decline.

“Retail sales grew strongly, with food sales bouncing back from the effects of the extra bank holiday, partly helped by good weather, and department stores and furniture shops also having a strong month,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

However, consumer confidence slumped according to the latest Consumer Confidence Index from GfK which came in at -30 in July, a six point decline on June.

Sterling rose by as much as 0.28% to a session high of $1.2904 on the back of the ONS retail figures.

The pound was still heading for its largest weekly loss against the dollar since January, after separate data earlier this week showed UK inflation cooled far quicker than forecast last month. That data had prompted traders to pare back their expectations for UK rates to rise to as much as 6%.

Public borrowing falls

Public borrowing fell to £18.5bn in June following higher tax receipts and a drop in interest payments on government debt

Borrowing is £400m lower than the same month last year.

However, the Office for National Statistics said that the June figure is the third highest for the month on record.

Glencore

Glencore, the Swiss mining giant, said it expects profits at its trading division this year of up to $4 billion, exceeding its long-term annual guidance.

Its trading division includes coal, oil, LNG and related products, as well as metals, whose profit hit a record $6.4bn in 2022, up 73% from the previous year.

It expects full-year trading earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between $3.5 and $4bn. Its long-term yearly guidance stood at between $2.2bn and $3.2bn.

FirstGroup

Transport company FirstGroup said in an update that its overall trading performance for the financial year-to-date had been in line with the expectations it outlined in June.

In a statement ahead of its annual general meeting, it said that as at 20 July, £70.9m of its £75m on-market share buyback programme, launched in December, had been completed.

It intends to introduce an additional on-market share buyback programme which would repurchase up to £115m of ordinary shares, subject to the approval of shareholders at the AGM.

