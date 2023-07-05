Quiz expects flat profits | China data disappoints

Markets: Live

7am: Quiz Clothing

Fast fashion chain Quiz Clothing anticipates profit before tax for the current year will be similar to that generated in the past year because of softer consumer demand and inflationary cost pressures.

Profit before tax for the 12 months to the end of March increased 192% to £2.3 million from £800,000 in the previous year which included disruprtion from Covid. Revenue rose 17% to £91.7m (£78.4m).

The Group generated revenue of £23.2mi in the three months to 30 June 2023, representing a 15% decrease on the prior year. This in part reflected the strong prior year comparatives in the first half as well as the impact of the macroeconomic uncertainty and inflationary pressures on consumer demand.

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive, said: “The past year once again demonstrated the benefits of the Group’s omni-channel model as we saw encouraging revenue growth across stores and online.

“We continue to firmly believe that the QUIZ brand has a clear, differentiated position in the market and continues to resonate with a broad age range of customers. The Group continues to focus on achieving its online growth potential through its website and we were encouraged by the increase in sales and active customers during the year.

“The trading environment in the opening months of the new financial year has been tough reflecting the widely publicised external economic factors impacting consumer demand.

“Whilst this challenging backdrop is expected to continue into the second half, the Board remains confident that the Group’s omni-channel business model and differentiated brand will enable the Group’s long-term success and profitable growth.”

7am: Car registrations

New car registrations in Britain rose for the 11th consecutive month in June, climbing by about 25% from a year earlier, preliminary industry data shows.

Figures were due to be published by he Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ (SMMT) this morning.

Global markets

A downbeat mood among traders in Asia followed economic data pointing to a slowdown in China. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.3%.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 0.5%, with Japanese economic data confirming a slowing trend across Asia.

Brent oil was trading at $75.89 a barrel early Wednesday, down from $76.13 at the time of the European equities close.

There will be the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting at 1900 BST.