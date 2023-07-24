Pinsent Masons makes switch to £35m Lucent

Relocation

New homes: Lucent Building

Global law firm Pinsent Masons is moving to offices in Glasgow city centre after signing up to become the first tenant of the £35 million Lucent Building.

The offices have been developed by European real estate private equity company Orion Capital Managers.

A 15-year lease has been agreed which will see Pinsent Masons’ 300-strong Glasgow operation move to the development at 50 Bothwell Street next year.

The announcement follows the firm’s decision to relocate 200-plus staff to 25,000 sq ft accommodation in the Capital Square development in Edinburgh.

At Lucent, Pinsent Masons will occupy part of the 4th floor and the entire 5th and 6th floors, totalling 27,561 sq ft. The fifth-floor features extensive private external terraces, while the sixth floor offers a newly-created roof top reception and meeting space for clients, a spacious south-facing social space with a meeting terrace for staff and further private terraces.

The ESG credentials of the Lucent building and the opportunity to design a modern working environment suited to the post-Covid requirements of a global professional services firm, were important drivers in opting for the new location.

Lucent atrium

Partner and head of Glasgow, Barry McCaig, said: “Lucent is a bold choice for Pinsent Masons but the inspired transformation of this stunning building on Bothwell Street times perfectly with our current lease expiry, which meant we were able to act fast to secure the top two and half floors of prime real estate in Glasgow’s business district.

“Post-Covid, we all recognise that weekly working patterns have changed and staff have a wish-list and requirements of the office environment. Our vision for Lucent will exceed expectations and ensure Pinsent Masons remains an attractive proposition for current and future employees, wherever they are on the career path.”

The 91,000 sq ft building across six floors has been vacant since 2017 and was purchased in 2021 by Orion which repositioned the building. The design, executed by Mosaic Architects, preserves the original sandstone façade.

It prioritises people and offers an occupier lounge, break-out areas, an artisan deli, AV Studio, and a central atrium featuring private meeting balconies. Lucent also houses a range of leisure facilities, including a stretch and fitness studio, a contemplation suite, dedicated dressing rooms, 95 cycle storage spaces, showers, lockers, a drying room and a bike repair station. Furthermore, all parking spaces are electric vehicle accessible.

According to data from Savills, as of Q1 2023, the total Grade A office supply in Glasgow was about 425,000 sq ft of which only approx. 82,000 sq ft is in a prime location.

Orion Capital Managers is redeveloping a number of offices internationally, including Panorama St Paul’s in London, Park West in Milan and Oriente Green Campus in Lisbon.

The leasing deal on Lucent was facilitated by Ryden and Knight Frank acting on behalf of Orion, and CBRE representing Pinsent Masons.