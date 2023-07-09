No World Cup swansong as Hogg hangs up boots

Scotland star retires

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Sadness Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg has decided to hang up his rugby boots with immediate effect after losing his fitness battle to make the World Cup later this year.

The 31-year-old Scotland star had originally intended to retire after the showpiece in France but has been forced to bring that timeframe forward.

“It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby,” he said.

“I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby. I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team.”

Hogg won the Pro12 with Glagow Warriors in 2015 and a Premiership and European Champions Cup double with Exeter Chiefs in 2020.

Capped 100 times for his country, he was on three tours with the British and Irish Lions.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games.

“His basic skills and speed set him apart from other players, and it has been an amazing effort to play Test rugby for the past 11 years.

“To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British and Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.

“We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons.”