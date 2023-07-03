New energy bills warning | Wood contract boost

Markets: Live

7.30am: Energy bills

Households have been warned that another surge in energy bills could be on the way this winter.

Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy agency, said a drop in temperatures and fast recovery in the Chinese economy could see gas prices rising once again.

Energy bills have been trimmed from this week as wholesale prices fall, but Mr Birol said he could not rule out another spike later in the year.

He said that many European governments made “strategic mistakes”, including being too heavily reliant on Russian energy and being “blindfolded” by short-term commercial decisions.

7am: Wood

Ahead of its half-year statement on Thursday, Wood Group has been awarded a contract extension worth approximately $250 million by Brunei Shell Petroleum, Brunei’s largest energy producer. The two-year extension will focus on the continued rejuvenation of BSP’s offshore energy asset portfolio to maximise production capacity and efficiency.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO at Wood, commented: “Wood is pleased to continue supporting BSP’s offshore assets in the next phase of its rejuvenation project to upgrade core assets, which account for around 80% of BSP’s production, making this work critically important to the company.

“This extension shows progress on our strategy; which focuses on reimbursable projects and complex work in critical industries; that we laid out last year and demonstrates the strength of our relationship with an important client in a key region.”

Global markets

Market risk sentiment was boosted by Friday’s US inflation update which raised hopes that the Federal Reserve’s rate-rising spree might be close to an end.

In Asia, markets took their cue from the strong performance on Wall Street, despite some mixed economic data for the region.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 1.7%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.8%.

Early economic data pointed towards a slowdown in Asian manufacturing.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2703, slightly lower than $1.2706 at the London equities close on Friday.