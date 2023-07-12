Murray sells Asian steel business to managers

Metals deal

David Murray: thriving business

Murray Capital, the Edinburgh-based metals, property, wine, and investment company, has sold its Asian steel business to the company’s management.

The family business, majority-owned and run by David and Keith Murray, sons of former Rangers owner Sir David Murray, will focus on the UK steel market.

Murray Energy Asia was founded in Singapore in 2014 and the sale comes as part of Murray Capital’s move to consolidate its focus on UK markets, through its Murray Steels and Hillfoot Steel businesses, it said.

David Murray, managing director Murray Capital, said: “We are proud of the work that we have done with Murray Energy Asia. Over the past few years, we have succeeded in nurturing a thriving business in a complex operating environment, supplying customers with high-quality products.”

Teresa Chong, managing director Murray Energy Asia, said: “Today is a momentous day for me and Murray Energy. From joining as a sales manager, I never imagined that I would become the owner of the company today. This holds immense significance for me.”

Sir David passed control of the wider company to his sons in 2021 under a planned transition of ownership. He continues to chair Murray Capital and holds a minority interest in the company.