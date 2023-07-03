Morton Fraser awards 6% bonus in record year

Law firm figures

Chris Harte: commitment

Morton Fraser, the Scottish law firm, has reported its highest-ever annual revenue of £25.7m – an increase of 8% year on year, just below the rate of inflation, but up 25% over two years.

A bonus of 6% of annual salary has been announced and, as in previous years, this will be paid to all staff, not just fee earners.

Revenue increases have been reported in all divisions, with double-digit growth in its corporate, employment and private client practice areas.

Chris Harte, chief executive, said: “We’re delighted with these results, which are testament to the hard work of our people and the confidence and support of our clients.

“Our commitment to developing talent remains key to what we do and allows us to get it right for our clients. We deliver for our clients through our people, and so we believe that it’s important to allow everyone to share in this success by way of a firm-wide bonus.”