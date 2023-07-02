Morrison takes key role at Quantuma’s new office

Restructuring

Cross-border advisory firm Quantuma has appointed restructuring specialist Craig Morrison as a managing director in its Scottish practice.

Mr Morrison will be based from Quantuma’s new premises in Edinburgh which is the firm’s second Scottish office and 18th in the UK.

He joins Quantuma from a national restructuring practice where he held a senior role for nine years, prior to which he held senior roles in the restructuring and recovery division of a UK mid-tier accountancy firm.

His experience includes the undertaking of independent business reviews on behalf of a range of lenders, as well as advisory engagements.

He is primarily focused on formal corporate insolvency assignments across a wide variety of sectors. Most recently he was involved in the administrations of a large grain supplier and a cinema group.