Morrison sells AM Bid after series of approaches

Deal done

Andrew Morrison: targeted a sale within 10 years (pic: Terry Murden)

AM Bid and Ultimate Tender Coach, the Scottish business consulting and advisory business, has been sold to Bidding Ltd which also owns HealthBid and ContractsWise.

Andrew Morrison, who set up founder AM Bid in 2014, said this was the fourth approach for the company and the third this year.

He said he had set a goal of selling within eight to 10 years and will be staying on for at least atransition year.

Former rugby international and now executive coach David Sole served as non executive chairman from 2017 to 2020.

No terms were disclosed about the deal which Mr Morrison announced on social media.

In a statement issued later, he said: “The acquisition of AM Bid by Bidding Limited presents an incredible opportunity for our team and clients.

“We are proud of the success we have achieved at AM Bid, and this acquisition opens new doors for growth and collaboration. Together, we will deliver exceptional outcomes and provide strength and depth in our bidding expertise to our clients.”