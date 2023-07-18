McBurnie joins dental group as finance director

Health

Scottish Dental Care has appointed Donna McBurnie as finance director. She has more than 20 years of experience including senior leadership positions in drinks retail, hospitality and banking and was most recently at Cameron House Resort in Loch Lomond.

She joins a business consisting of 80 dentists, employing more than 200 team members, serving around 200,000 patients. Its practices provide a broad mix of treatments with most offering NHS services alongside private care.

Lynn Hood, chief executive, said: “Donna’s proven track record and deep understanding of financial strategies will be instrumental in supporting our vision for the future.”