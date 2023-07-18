Health

McBurnie joins dental group as finance director

| July 18, 2023

Scottish Dental Care has appointed Donna McBurnie as finance director. She has more than 20 years of experience including senior leadership positions in drinks retail, hospitality and banking and was most recently at Cameron House Resort in Loch Lomond. 

She joins a business consisting of 80 dentists, employing more than 200 team members, serving around 200,000 patients. Its practices provide a broad mix of treatments with most offering NHS services alongside private care.  

Lynn Hood, chief executive, said: “Donna’s proven track record and deep understanding of financial strategies will be instrumental in supporting our vision for the future.”

Appointments, Finance & Law, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

M&G Kildean

M&G hires Bolton from LV= to head life insurance

M&G, the savings and investment business, has appointed Clive Bolton as chief executive of itsRead More

Gavin-MacLennan

MacLennan takes lead role for university hotels

Edinburgh University’s Hospitality & Events Collection has appointed Gavin MacLennan as group general manager. MrRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.