Manager hired at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

Virgin Hotels has appointed Mafalda Moura Albuquerque as general manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh.

With over 10 years’ experience in the hospitality sector and a track record working in luxury lifestyle properties, Ms Moura Albuquerque (pictured) brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role and will lead all operational departments of the hotel.

She most recently held the position of general manager at the Kimpton Blythswood Square and Voco Grand Central, during which time the hotels and her teams picked up a number of prestigious accolades.

Prior to that, she was taskforce general manager at the Crowne Plaza Kensington & Blackfriars in London under IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Ms Moura Albuquerque said: “This is an exciting opportunity for me to contribute my passion for exceptional guest experiences and innovative Virgin Hotels practices.”

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels, said: “Her extensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our vision and commitment to surprise and delight and create memorable experiences.”