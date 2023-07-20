Mack says halting wind farm is ‘wake up call’

Renewables blow

Claire Mack: Scottish projects must be under threat (pic: Terry Murden)

A Scottish Renewables leader has described the decision to withdraw investment from a major wind farm project as a “wake up call” for the UK Government.

The Swedish state energy giant Vattenfall is stopping development of a proposed project off the coast of Norfolk because of soaring costs in what is seen as a blow to the government’s clean energy targets.

Work on the 1.4 gigawatt Norfolk Boreas wind farm, which could power about 1.5 million homes, will stop because costs have risen by up to 40%

Vattenfall said it was also reviewing the “best way forward” for its entire Norfolk offshore wind zone, which includes two further proposed projects — Norfolk Vanguard East and West — of 1.4 gigawatts each.

The three projects combined would probably have entailed investment of more than £10 billion and had been expected to help the government deliver its ambitious target of 50 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

Anna Borg, chief executive of Vattenfall, said: “The geopolitical situation has made offshore wind and its supply chain particularly vulnerable. Overall, we see cost increases up to 40%.

“We will examine the best way forward for the entire Norfolk zone, which in addition to Boreas also includes the Vanguard East and West projects.

“We are convinced that offshore wind power is crucial for energy security and meeting the climate goals in Europe.”

Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “Today’s announcement from Vattenfall is a major wake up call for the UK Government who are failing to take account of the increased cost pressures and economic challenges facing offshore wind developers.

“If projects in England are pausing development because they are not commercially viable then the projects that we have here in Scotland, which are more expensive to operate than those elsewhere in the country, are under threat and are clearly even more vulnerable to these cost pressures.

“ScotWind is set to play a major role in the UK hitting its net-zero ambitions and is an opportunity to deliver an offshore wind industry that will support thousands of jobs but if developers delay, pause or pull out of investment decisions completely it means consumers will face higher bills for longer and developers’ ability to invest in local supply chains will be undermined.

“The UK Government needs to urgently review its investment framework for offshore wind and recognise the heavier costs on projects here in Scotland or they face losing this once in a lifetime opportunity to enable the best projects to achieve their net zero and industrial growth ambitions.”

Among other projects awarded contracts last summer is ScottishPower’s East Anglia 3 project which is going ahead.