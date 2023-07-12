Logan confirmed as CFO at Springfield Properties

Housebuilding

Springfield Properties has confirmed Iain Logan as chief financial officer after serving in an interim role since March, and he will join the board.

Mr Logan, aged 49, served as finance director and group financial controller over the last three years. He also played a key role in the company’s acquisition, and integration of Tulloch Homes in December 2021 and the Scottish housebuilding division of MacTaggart & Mickel in June 2022.

Prior to joining Springfield, Mr. Logan spent nine years as group financial controller of AIM-quoted Omega Diagnostics Group, a specialist medical diagnostics company.

He joined Omega Diagnostics after spending eight years with Murray International Holdings where he gained extensive corporate finance experience working on all aspects of acquisitions, disposals and fundraising within its investment company. He was also financial controller of its residential and property development company.

He is a chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and began his career at PwC in Edinburgh.

Innes Smith, CEO at Springfield, said: “The board has been very pleased with Iain’s performance following his appointment as interim CFO and unanimously decided to make the position permanent.

“Since joining Springfield over three years ago, Iain has made an important contribution to our finance function and, increasingly, across the business.”