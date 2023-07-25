ICR adding Scottish jobs after record turnover

Engineer grows

ICR will be recruiting

Repair and maintenance company ICR Group is hiring up to 50 employees at its Aberdeen headquarters after recording a 20% rise in turnover, its highest since the business was launched in 2011.

ICR has seen growth driven by strong activity in its core energy sector operations, the roll-out of an internationalisation strategy and diversification into other sectors.

Income rose to £41.7m while headcount has increased globally by 15%, from 204 to 235, since May 2022. It has additional UK offices in Carnforth and Hemel Hempstead, and international operations in Stavanger (Norway), Abu Dhabi, Houston (USA) and Perth (Australia) as well as partners in over 25 countries.

CEO Jim Beveridge said: “This is extremely positive growth for our business and is testament to the hard work and drive of our team. The continued internationalisation of ICR further supports our long-term sustainability, ultimately helping to create meaningful and lasting jobs to make us part of the energy transition.

“These outcomes illustrate how the business is remaining relevant across multiple sectors as we diversify our portfolio while maintaining and developing opportunities in existing markets. These are exciting times for ICR as we repeatedly demonstrate our value-adding capabilities and consequently strengthen our market position.”

Alan McQuade, group managing director, added: “We retain a strong position in the UK but more than half of ICR’s revenue is now generated in international markets.

“Our global operations and network of strategic partners mean that we can react quickly to customer requirements, and this footprint provides access to further growth for ICR. As we aim to capitalise on these opportunities, we are actively seeking to expand our team across all operations.”

Jim Beveridge: positive growth

ICR remains a strong performer in the UK North Sea and Norwegian North Sea in particular, while also growing its international footprint.

With record activity in the Middle East – it has recently performed high-value work in UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and appointed a new partner in Abu Dhabi – this is also a key region of growth for ICR.

While oil and gas remains a core industry, ICR has an additional focus on new onshore industries, with diversified growth foundations in place across renewables, telecoms, petrochemicals, nuclear and defence.

Further record activity in the USA now sees a team of 18 in Houston, with onshore telecoms drone inspection work through newly secured contracts and regular Gulf of Mexico repair scopes.

ICR’s drone division, Sky-Futures, has secured UK and further international work. Sky-Futures, provides unmanned aircraft and remote sensing operations.

Earlier this year, ICR secured a new partner in Guyana and increased its footprint in West Africa.