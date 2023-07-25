Ian Conway promoted to MD at Cala West

Construction

Cala Homes has appointed Ian Conway as managing director of its West of Scotland business, continuing its commitment to developing homegrown talent and promoting from within.

Mr Conway (pictured) joined the business in 2017 and was promoted to the board of directors in 2018 as strategic projects director, where he has been responsible for driving forward some of the business’ key developments.

He said: “It’s a real honour to be leading the Cala (West) business to build upon the strong position the team has really nurtured in recent years.

“We are focussed on continuing our success in the land market by proactively seeking future sites, and ensuring our current developments continue to perform well, delivering much needed homes across the west of Scotland.”