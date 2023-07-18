Hampden Park in bid to stage European final

SFA target showpiece

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Bid: Hampden Park

The Scottish Football Association wants Hampden Park to stage a European club final in 2026 or 2027.

The National Stadium in Glasgow has hosted six European finals to date, with UEFA confirming that the SFA has registered interest to add to that roll call.

The list of targets are the Women’s Champions League Final, Europa League Final and Europa Conference League Final, with proposals to be submitted by the third week in February next year.

UEFA’s executive committee will reveal its decision in May.

The last time a European showpiece was played at Hampden was in 2007 when Sevilla defeated Espanyol after a penalty shoot-out.

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup Final, the first time Hampden had staged such an occasion.

The list of bidders are:

Champions League final: Hungary: Budapest – Puskas Arena; Italy: Milan – Stadio San Siro.

Women’s Champions League final: Germany: Gelsenkirchen or Munich or Stuttgart; Norway: Oslo – Ullevaal Stadion; Scotland: Glasgow – Hampden Park

Europa League final: Germany: Dusseldorf or Frankfurt or Gelsenkirchen or Leipzig or Stuttgart; Romania: Bucharest – National Arena; Scotland: Glasgow – Hampden Park; Turkey: Istanbul – Besiktas or Fenerbahce or Galatasaray

Europa Conference League final: Germany: Leipzig – Leipzig Stadium; Israel: Jerusalem – Teddy Stadium; Norway: Oslo – Ullevaal Stadion; Scotland: Glasgow – Hampden Park; Switzerland: Geneve – Stade de Geneve; Turkey: Istanbul – Besiktas JK or Fenerbahce or Galatasaray.