Law firm expands

Freeths opens Glasgow office with two key hires

| July 3, 2023
Paul Ockrim and Nick Taylor

Freeths, a top 50 commercial law firm, has launched in Scotland with the appointments of partners Paul Ockrim and Nick Taylor who join from Addleshaw Goddard.

They will open the new Glasgow office at Atlantic Quay, Robertson Street with plans to establish a full-service offering in the region.

This comes as the firm announced another year of growth, increasing revenues by 15% taking turnover to £129m, up 220% from £40.2m in 2014 all through organic growth. 

National managing partner Karl Jansen said: “We have ambitious plans for further growth in the coming years. Scotland is an important part of the UK’s economy and therefore integral to our core strategy.

“There is real opportunity for us to build our business in Scotland.”

The Glasgow site will be Freeths 13th in the UK.

