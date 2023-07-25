Farage says apologetic Rose ‘unfit’ to run NatWest

Coutts scandal

Dame Alison Rose and Nigel Farage (pics: Terry Murden)

Nigel Farage says Natwest Group boss Dame Alison Rose is ‘unfit’ to run the bank after she admitted she had been the source of an incorrect story about his expulsion from its private bank Coutts.

Dame Alison tonight said she was ‘wrong’ to have discussed Mr Farage’s account with the BBC’s business editor Simon Jack.

Her multi-million pound job was saved after she was given a vote of confidence by the bank’s board after offering her ‘sincere apologies’ to the former Brexit party leader.

It emerged that Dame Alison had been sitting at a table with Mr Jack at a charity dinner the night before the BBC wrongly reported Mr Farage was dropped as a Coutts customer due to his assets falling short of Coutts’ requirements.

A document later revealed that Mr Farage’s account was cancelled because of his political views.

Despite the CEO’s admissions, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies this evening said the board “retains full confidence” in Dame Alison as chief executive. He also praised her as an “outstanding leader”.

However, a statement from the bank, trading north of the border as Royal Bank of Scotland, said she could suffer a bonus or pay cut as a result of the scandal.

Mr Farage later issued a statement saying: “Dame Alison Rose has now admitted that she is the source. She broke client confidentiality, and is unfit to be CEO of NatWest Group.”

Sir Howard Davies: serious consequences for the bank (pic: Terry Murden)

On his GB News show, he again called for the resignation of senior figures at NatWest and Coutts.

“It is perfectly clear to me that Alison Rose is unfit to be the CEO of a big group and that Howard Davies, who is supposed to be in charge of governance, has failed as well.

“Given that we [the taxpayer] have a 39% stake in this, we the great British public, I think at that investor statement on Friday morning, the Government ought to say we have no confidence in this management.

“Frankly, I think they should all go and that is my conclusion from what we’ve learned this afternoon.

‘I think they [the board of directors] are doing their best to prop up Alison Rose, her remuneration will be hit. She might not get the £5.2 million she got last year – gosh, my heart bleeds, I’m sure yours does, too.”

Former Tory cabinet minister David Davis also said that Dame Alison has “little choice but to resign'” Jacob Rees-Mogg, another former cabinet minister who is a Coutts customer, also called for her resignation.

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Rose should resign

The latest developments come after the BBC and Mr Jack said sorry to Mr Farage.

Mr Jack admitted his report – which suggested Mr Farage had been dropped as a Coutts customer because he was no longer wealthy enough – was based on “incomplete and inaccurate” information.

In her statement, Dame Alison said in her statement: “I would like to emphasise that in responding to Mr Jack’s questions I did not reveal any personal financial information about Mr Farage.

“In response to a general question about eligibility criteria required to bank with Coutts and NatWest I said that guidance on both was publicly available on their websites. In doing so, I recognise that I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one.

“I was not part of the decision-making process to exit Mr Farage. This decision was made by Coutts, and I was informed in April that this was for commercial reasons. At the time of my conversations with Mr Jack, I was not in receipt of the contents of the Coutts Wealth Reputational Risk Committee materials subsequently released by Mr Farage.

“I have apologised to Mr Farage for the deeply inappropriate language contained in those papers and the Board has commissioned a full independent review into the decision and process to ensure that this cannot happen again.

“I recognise that in my conversations with Simon Jack of the BBC, I made a serious error of judgment in discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with the bank.

“Believing it was public knowledge, I confirmed that Mr Farage was a Coutts customer and that he had been offered a NatWest bank account.

“Alongside this, I repeated what Mr Farage had already stated, that the bank saw this as a commercial decision.

“I would like to emphasise that in responding to Mr Jack’s questions I did not reveal any personal financial information about Mr Farage.”

Dame Alison admitted she was “wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case”.

She said she had apologised to Mr Farage for the “deeply inappropriate language” contained in the 40-page Coutts file obtained by him.

“I would like to say sorry to the board and my colleagues. I started my career working for National Westminster Bank. It is an institution I care about enormously and have always been proud to be a part of.

“It has been the privilege of my career to lead the bank and I am grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this role.

‘It is therefore all the more regrettable that my actions have compounded an already difficult issue for the group.”

Sir Howard said the NatWest Group board would commission an independent review of the closure of Mr Farage’s account with Coutts and would publish its findings.

He admitted the “overall handling of the circumstances surrounding Mr Farage accounts has been unsatisfactory, with serious consequences for the bank”.

But he gave Dame Alison the benefit of the doubt, saying: “As she recognises, she should not have spoken in the way she did.

“This was a regrettable error of judgement on her part. The events will be taken into account in decisions on remuneration at the appropriate time.

“However, after careful reflection the board has concluded that it retains full confidence in Ms Rose as CEO of the bank.

“She has proved, over the last 4 years to be an outstanding leader of the institution, as demonstrated by our results.

“The board therefore believes it is clearly in the interest of all the bank’s shareholders and customers that she continues in post.”