Ex-Virgin Money boss Gadhia sells Snoop app

Fintech deal

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia set up Snoop in 2019

Former Virgin Money boss Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia has sold her money saving app Snoop which she set up only four years ago.

Specialist bank Vanquis has snapped up the fintech platform which helps customers save on bills and manage their finances.

It also enables businesses to review spending trends using open banking technology.

Vanquis Banking Group said it had acquired the app for an undisclosed sum and is expected to help Snoop grow alongside its 1.7 million customers.

Former RBS higher flyer Dame Jayne-Anne served as the chief executive of bank Virgin Money from 2007 until 2018 when it was acquired by Clydesdale Bank owner CYBG.

She briefly headed up Salesforce in 2019 before stepping down to focus on growing Snoop, where she is currently chair.

Snoop had net assets totalling £14.5 million at the end of 2021, and hired 43 staff on average during the year, according to its accounts filed at Companies House.

It was valued at £47 million at the end of a fundraising exercise in 2021.