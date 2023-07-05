Software merger

ESG specialist Ecometrica acquired by EcoOnline

| July 5, 2023

Ecometrica, a global ESG and sustainability software company based in Edinburgh, has been acquired by EcoOnline.

The acquisition increases EcoOnline’s presence in the environmental, social and governance market and further enhances the company’s existing platform capabilities.

Richard Tipper, chairman and co-founder of Ecometrica, said: “We were immediately struck by the complementary nature of the EcoOnline and Ecometrica product suites.

“This comes at an ideal time for regulations coming into place in North America and Europe.” 

Chris Joseph, chairman of EcoOnline, said: “The acquisition of Ecometrica provides a robust addition to our suite of solutions at EcoOnline.

“Our goal is to offer a holistic approach to ESG management, providing our clients with comprehensive solutions to manage, report, and deliver healthier, safer, and more responsible business.” 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

