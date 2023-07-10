Donaldson joins the family business as CFO

Construction

Independent timber and construction supplier, Donaldson Group, has appointed Alyson Donaldson as group chief financial officer.

She is the first female Donaldson family member to join the group in an executive role in its 163-year history. She succeeds Arlene Cairns who took on the role of CFO in 2020.

Ms Donaldson (pictured) joins the group from global veterinary care provider, IVC Evidensia, where she was UK & ROI chief financial officer, responsible for the UK-wide finance operations for the business with a focus on transformation and performance improvement.

She spent eight years in senior finance and strategy roles at Diageo, latterly as finance director, international supply.

A chartered accountant, she began her career at KPMG on its graduate training programme.

Andrew Donaldson, CEO, said Ms Donaldson has an impressive track record of demonstrative success, leading finance functions and driving strategic transformational change and improvements in industry-leading organisations.

“She will be a fantastic addition to our senior leadership team and we’re all very much looking forward to working with her. This is also a very proud milestone for us as a family business, as we welcome another Donaldson into the group,” he said.

Ms Donaldson said: “As a family business, this is so much more than a career move for me; it’s something I feel incredibly passionate about.

“I’m looking forward to working with the group executive and finance team, supporting the business as it continues to pioneer in its market.”