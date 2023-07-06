Currys pulls divi | STV swoop | Robert Walters hit

Markets: Live

7am: Currys

Electricals and domestic appliances chain Currys has withdrawn its final dividend, citing an uncertain outlook, as it reported lower profits hit by a poor performance in its Nordics business.

The retailer said its markets had “been tough everywhere, with depressed demand, high inflation and unforgiving competition”.

Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to 29 April 2023 came in at £119 million which was at the top end of guidance but down from £192m in the previous year.

On a statutory basis, the group swung into the red with a pre-tax loss of £450m compared to a £126m profit, reflecting a £511m non-cash impairment of goodwill arising out of the Dixons Carphone merger in 2014.

Revenue fell 6% to £9.51bn from £10.14bn.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said: “We’ve had a very mixed year. Our strengthening UK&I performance shows our strategy is working well. But our long track record of success in the Nordics was brought to an abrupt halt.”

7am: STV acquisition

STV has acquired Greenbird Media, producer of The Hit List and Late Night Lycett, in a £24 million deal that aims to accelerate growth of the Glasgow broadcaster’s production business.

Greenbird’s portfolio includes majority stakes in leading unscripted companies Crackit Productions and Tuesday’s Child and minority positions in 13 other producers.

STV says it will further diversify its earnings from outside linear broadcasting and drive long-term shareholder value.

7am: Robert Walters

Global recruitment firm Robert Walters said UK activity levels impacted by lay-offs across the technology sector and financial services volatility. Legal recruitment remained relatively robust.

Toby Fowlston, chief executive, said candidate confidence and time to hire are not yet showing the anticipated signs of sustained improvement.

“Structural recruitment market fundamentals including job vacancy levels, salary inflation and candidate shortages are still holding strong which continues to suggest that when market confidence recovers there will likely be an increase in demand and candidate movement across all areas of recruitment,” he said in a trading update.

“The group has a strong and experienced senior management team with a successful track record of navigating challenging macro-economic conditions and balancing short-term pressures with longer term growth.

“We have invested significantly in Group headcount and global infrastructure over the past two years and while we are taking a sensible approach to cost reduction, we intend to protect our strategic core to ensure we can move quickly to take advantage of opportunities when market confidence returns.”

Group net fee income for the quarter is down 10%.

The group will publish its half-year financial results for the period ended 30 June 2023 on 1 August 2023.

7am: Jet2

The airline said group profit before FX revaluation and tax for the year to the end of March rose to £390.8m from a £376.2m loss.

It flew 16.22m passengers compared with 4.85m in the same period last year.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 closed 77.62 points lower, or 1.03%, to 7,442.1.

Wall Street’s main indexes ended with modest declines on Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and braced for significant economic data in the days to come.

Minutes showed the Fed agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting as a way to buy time and assess whether further rate hikes would be needed.

Following the release of the anticipated minutes, investors still largely expected the central bank to raise rates at its next meeting later this month. Key economic data is due before the meeting, including the monthly US jobs report on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, the S&P 500 lost 0.20% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18%.