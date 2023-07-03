Celtic cash in as Jota sets sights on £25m Saudi deal

As Gerrard heads to Al-Ettifaq

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

In the money: Jota

Celtic are set to cash in on Portuguese star Jota who is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in a remarkable £25m deal.

The winger was a noted absentee when the champions reported for pre-season training today at Lennoxtown under returning boss Brendan Rodgers, reports stating he was in Dubai finalising his big-money move.

A three-year deal is expected to be concluded imminently and is set to make the 24-year-old £10m a year, tax-free, with his new team-mates including former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

The former Benfica wide man will leave Parkhead just 12 months after penning a five-year contract with the Hoops after a successful loan spell.

Celtic made his move permanent last summer by meeting Benfica’s £6.4m transfer fee, with the Portuguese club due a 30 per cent cut of Celtic’s profit courtesy of a sell-on clause.

The move will represent a great piece of business by Celtic, with Rodgers looking to have access to the funds to strengthen his squad ahead of the new domestic season and upcoming Champions League campaign.

Deal: Steven Gerrard

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is also heading to Saudi Arabia to pursue his career.

Gerrard, who has been looking for a new job since being sacked by Aston Villa in October, has been appointed as the new boss of cash-rich Al-Ettifaq, like Al-Aittihad one of the clubs to have been taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The ex-Liverpool skipper was thought to be on £5m a year at Villa, with his new salary dwarfing that figure.

A club statement said: “Al- Ettifaq Club has officially completed the contract with English coach Steven Gerrard, according to which he will assume the position of coach of the first football team at Al-Ettifaq club until 2025.”