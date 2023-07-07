Calculating the Cost of Sash Window Restoration: Factors to Consider

Advertorial Content |

Restoring sash windows is a popular choice among homeowners who want to preserve the character and charm of their historical or period properties. One cost saving exercise is to repair your current sash windows, a far cheaper method than removing the units entirely and paying out for completely new ones. The other ‘cost’ saving is that this also has far less impact on the environment and instead reuses the current sash windows and adds years to their lifespan.

Before cracking on with a sash window repair or restoration project, it is essential to consider several factors that can influence the overall cost. By understanding these factors and calculating the expenses involved, homeowners can make informed decisions and budget accordingly.

1. Window Condition

The condition of the sash windows plays a significant role in determining the restoration cost. If the windows are in relatively good condition with minor repairs needed, the cost will be lower compared to extensively damaged windows requiring extensive repairs or replacements.

It is advisable to inspect the windows thoroughly to assess the level of deterioration and identify any underlying issues that may affect the restoration process.

2. Type and Size of Windows

The type and size of the sash windows also impact the cost of restoration. Different types of sash windows, such as single-hung or double-hung, may require varying levels of work and materials.

Larger windows will naturally cost more to restore compared to smaller ones due to the increased labour and material requirements, so factor this in when estimating the overall cost of the restoration project.

3. Repairs and Replacements

During the restoration process, it is common to encounter various issues that require repairs or replacements. These may include damaged or rotten wood, broken sash cords, cracked glass panes, or missing hardware. The extent of repairs and replacements needed will significantly affect the cost.

Additionally, if historical accuracy is a priority for a listed home or property in a conservation area, sourcing authentic materials and replicating original features may incur additional expenses. Attention to detail in sash window restoration ensures a faithful reproduction of the original features and enhances the overall value of the property.

4. Professional Expertise

Hiring professional sash window restorers with expertise in the field is crucial for a successful restoration project. Find a sash window repair company who have a number of case studies they can show you of previous work completed in the local area. It is recommended to research and obtain quotes from reputable restoration companies to compare prices and evaluate the quality of services offered.

Remember, choosing experienced professionals will likely yield better results and ensure the longevity of the restored windows.

5. Additional Costs

In addition to the points listed above, there are other considerations that may influence the cost of sash window restoration. These include the location of the property, accessibility of the windows, local labour costs, and any additional customisation or finishing touches desired.

Remember any outlay on sash window repairs will yield long term results. You’ll achieve better energy efficiency in your home, so you can keep warm on freezing cold mornings. Aside from restoring any wooden frames, double glazing can be added to many sash window frames which will have a hugely positive impact in the winter months.

Enhanced sound insulation will help keep out any noise pollution from the busy outside world. It is hard to put a price on home security and the improved security of restoration work will ensure you can sleep soundly at night knowing your windows are secure.

Finally, sash window repairs will add value to your home, potential buyers may want a report on the energy efficiency of a property and it is a nice tick in the box knowing the windows are already sorted.

Time to Restore Your Sash Windows?

To conclude, calculating the cost of sash window restoration involves considering several factors, such as the window condition, type and size of windows, repairs and replacements needed, professional expertise required, and any additional factors specific to the project.

By taking these factors into account and seeking professional guidance, homeowners can embark on a successful restoration of their sash windows. Aside from saving on the cost of having to buy completely new windows, with the right restoration work will help you keep energy bills in check.