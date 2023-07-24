C.A.R.E. Prompt: Write a Worthy Essay Draft With ChatGPT

Advertorial content |

Professionals can help polish your paper or do it entirely for you. They will nail any subject, topic, or format. And it is also a fantastic learning opportunity as you work with experts. No technology can overcome a human when it comes to crafting authentic and compelling texts. It is especially true for academia.

However, students can also benefit from A.I. technology and ChatGPT. It is a great bot that can make many processes easier and faster if you use it correctly.

ChatGPT and Essay Drafts

ChatGPT might be of enormous help if you do not know where to start with your assignment. For example, it can:

Create a structured outline;

Explain complex concepts;

Help with research;

Summarize long articles;

Create a draft.

The secret is to use it correctly. It means formulating the request with specifics and critical terms. Otherwise, you’ll end up with a generic text that is no good. The best way to create an essay draft with ChatGPT is to use the C.A.R.E. prompt. It stands for:

C-Character/Context;

A-Accomplishment;

R-Requests;

E-Examples.

By following this prompt, students can use ChatGPT for drafts of all sorts. They will be more original, engaging, and helpful in your work. Let’s define the C.A.R.E. prompt in detail.

C.A.R.E. Prompt

Character/Context

The first step is to create a general context for the text you need. Do not type “Write me an essay on climate change” — it is a generic prompt that will not result in anything usable.

Give ChatGPT a character or context — “act like a second-year student/act like an SEO marketer/write like a comedy author.” You can give as many details about the character as you wish. The more specific it is, the more authentic the text will be. The same goes for the context.

It helps the technology choose the correct vocabulary and tone when preparing a draft.

Accomplishment

The next step is to give the chat accomplishments for the character or the context. For example, it can sound like, “Imagine that you are the Nobel Prize winner in Physics” or “You are the best student in the course and need to write a speech for the graduation ceremony.”

You can also ask it to create a draft in the style of a particular person — “write a short story as if you are Stephen King” or “write a motivational speech in Steve Jobs style.”

Request

Now you can head to the request – the exact draft you need. It can be any assignment, from an essay to case study. But you need to know precisely what you are looking for. So make sure you know what type of paper you need, what the volume is, and what the expectations are on sources and quotations.

Specify the topic, tone of voice, key points, and the number of words. For example, “Please write a 5-paragraph essay on Dark American Romanticism and the common humor tools used in this period.”

Being specific is crucial. The more gaps you leave, the more room for improvisation the algorithm has. And usually, it is not a good thing.

Examples

And the last step is to give ChatGPT examples of papers you need to generate. Students can use their own previous essays or examples provided online. Use them in the prompt so that the algorithm analyzes it for style, tone, vocabulary, and structure.

Here is an example of how to use the C.A.R.E. prompt:

Act like a third-year marketing student;

Imagine that you are the best on the course and have participated in three professional conferences so far;

Write a 5-paragraph essay on the usage of A.I. in digital marketing in 2022 and 2023. Use academic style;

Here are examples of texts.

Conclusion

ChatGPT can be a great help when creating an essay draft. With the C.A.R.E. prompt, students can get much better results. But if you need outstanding results, it is always better to opt for human professionals.