BT hires Kirkby as CEO | Capita boss retiring | Pearson

Markets: Live

BT has appointed Allison Kirkby as chief executive to succeed Philip Jansen at the end of January 2024 at the latest.

Ms Kirkby has been president & CEO of Sweden-based Telia Company since early 2020. It is the market leading digital communications and telecommunications provider to 25 million customers across the Nordic and Baltic region.

She moved into the TMT sector in 2010, initially joining Virgin Media, and was most recently president & CEO of TDC (2018-2020), the largest telecommunications company in Denmark, and president & CEO of Tele2 AB (2015-2018) the largest challenger telecommunications company in Sweden and the Baltics.

Earlier in her career she held a number of financial and operational roles at Procter & Gamble (1990-2010) and qualified as a chartered management accountant in 1990 at Guinness.

She has been a non-executive director at BT Group since 2019 and is also a non-executive director and member of the audit committee of Brookfield Asset Management.

Capita boss retiring

Capita has announced that CEO Jon Lewis will retire from the outsourcing company next year.

The company said Mr Lewis, who has led the business since 2017, will step down towards the end of the year, and will remain involved until next July to help with its transition.

Adolfo Hernandez, current vice president of global telecommunications at Amazon Web Services will take over.

Pearson

Pearson profits soared in the first half as the education group enjoyed strong demand for English language learning, exams and qualifications.

Adjusted operating profits jumped 44% to £250 million in the six months to the end of June, having also been boosted by cost-cutting efforts.

Pearson told investors it is on course to hit annual and mid-term targets.

Market open

Stocks in London are called to start the week on the back foot, after new data showed that the Chinese manufacturing sector continued to slump in July.

China announced fresh measures today to boost consumption, providing further support to markets, after the government on Friday unveiled a number of initiatives for light industry.