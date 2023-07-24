Bringing a Team Together: 4 HR Strategies to Apply in Class

Advertorial content |

When people apply for a job, they pay attention to the microclimate within their potential working environment. They notice whether the employees feel relaxed and look happy. Believe it or not, for some people this factor can outweigh a big salary or working for an international company.

Of course, an attentive and efficient HR department can contribute to everybody’s well-being and good mood. They do this by implementing clever strategies like succession planning, performance management, and employee engagement. But in fact, the staff themselves can bring a team together by following some simple recommendations.

Why should this concern you in any way? Your study group essentially functions in a similar manner; the rapport you build with your peers can collectively boost productivity. Working as a group can make the education process both engaging and effective. Naturally, for some assignments, delegating to professionals such as a ‘write my college essay‘ service can ensure top-notch results. Aside from that, group work can facilitate idea generation for your tasks.

This can only work if you have sincere and open relationships with your mates. Everyone should enjoy each other’s company when doing home assignments together or preparing for exams. This is where HR strategies for building a team will come in handy.

Cultural Immersion Experiences

College is usually a multicultural environment, so it will help a lot if you learn about each other’s customs and traditions. Arrange gatherings where you can immerse into the local culture of your mates.

As an example, you can cook dishes from certain countries together and discuss their history of origin. This will expand your knowledge of the world and help you understand another nation better. After that, you can have a movie night (with films from this country, of course) and enjoy the local cuisine.

Such experiences will create shared memories and strengthen good relationships between the team members. International companies implement this strategy through their HR departments, so why can’t you do the same in your class?

Employee-Designed Workspaces

Some companies allow their staff to design the layout of their working space. When they customize the environment, it gives them a sense of ownership and autonomy. If you and your fellow students are also dorm mates, this will be a perfect tip for you,

You can pretend that your dorm room is an office where each of you has a working corner in a shared space. Your workplace will be your castle, but at the same time, you can discuss different ideas together in your coworking space. In this way, each of you preserves your individuality but you also grow as a team. Besides, rearranging your dorm room together can be great fun.

Regular Virtual Meetings

You may find the previous tip useless if you do not live together with the members of your class. It does not mean, though, that you cannot share your ideas and do your homework together. One good thing that the pandemic brought – we all learned to communicate online, from big companies to local businesses.

Organize a Google Meet, a Zoom conference, or simply Facetime each other. You can check each other’s knowledge of foreign words, recommend the best research paper writing services from your experience, and share other valuable insights. And the best thing is you don’t have to leave your home or your favorite cafe!

Various Kinds of Motivation

Let us have a look at how big companies motivate their workers and see which of these strategies can be adapted to your class. Of course, you do not have an HR department to organize it all for you but why can’t you become your own HR manager?

Sport is a great incentive for workers, and a number of companies prove that. One firm has a small golf course in the office. Another one keeps a pond full of fish next to it, and the employees go fishing after a busy day. After that, they take home everything that they catch!

It is unlikely that your dorm allows you to reconstruct two floors into a golf course. But you can perhaps negotiate to put a ping pong table somewhere. You cannot catch fish next to your dorm but why not play badminton with your mates after college?

A competitive spirit is always a good strategy. One company holds mustache-growing competitions for their male employees and customers. You can choose something more applicable to college, like who gets better grades this semester, or who gets the best result for their term paper. Split the costs and buy a prize that will be valuable for everyone, and wait to see who becomes the winner.

Finally, traveling is always a perfect reward for tired workers. One company takes its staff on a trip every year. The workers go to the airport, and only there they discover their destination! In another company, the staff go on free snowboarding holidays. Other employees get a free trip to Belgium and a beer tasting.

You cannot hope that someone sponsors your holiday, of course. But planning a trip together will help you feel great, and it will have a positive impact on your relationships in class. You can also use a surprise-holiday idea, and trust choosing your destination to one of your mates, Then change the roles for the next trip!

Final Words

Building a strong and cohesive team in a class setting can significantly enhance productivity and create an enjoyable learning experience. While HR strategies are commonly used in companies to foster collaboration, students can also apply similar strategies to bring their class together.

Cultural immersion experiences create shared memories and strengthen relationships. Allowing students to design their own workspaces within shared dorm rooms promotes a sense of ownership and individuality while fostering teamwork. Regular virtual meetings enable students to collaborate and share insights even if they don’t live together.

Friendly competitions and planning common trips can provide incentives and rewards that contribute to positive class dynamics. By implementing these HR-inspired strategies, students can create a supportive and engaging learning environment that benefits everyone involved.