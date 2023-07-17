BrewDog plans global growth as stake buyer looms

More outlets

BrewDog Las Vegas has beaten expectations

BrewDog, the brewing and pubs group, is aiming for a significant increase in the number of global outlets by the end of the decade.

The Aberdeenshire-based business wants to lift the number of bars and hotels from 120 to 300 and revenue to £1 billion.

The focus is on large-scale units modelled on its 27,000 sq ft BrewDog in Waterloo, London, and the 30,000 sq ft bar in Las Vegas.

Both venues incorporate activities such as bowling and table tennis which mean customers stay longer. This has enabled them to beat revenue expectations.

The company sees these two sites alone accounting for £20 million of group bar takings of £26m, up 25% year on year. Revenue from all operations last year was £321m.

It will open more outlets at airports and railway stations, and extend a partnership with SSP Group, which runs food and drink outlets in travel hubs.

Overseas growth will see 25 more bars in India and others in Italy, Netherlands and the Far East. It has brewing capacity in Australia, Germany and the US.

Co-founder James Watt said the company is still considering floating in London or New York next year, though it is not ruling out alternatives.

TSG Consumer, the US private equity firm which owns 22% of the business, has extended the repayment term of its investment until August 2024 so BrewDog can wait for the IPO market to improve.

If the IPO market does not improve Mr Watt said he may seek another private equity buyer for the TSG Consumer stake rather than list.

An acquisition by a big brewer such as Heineken or Carlsberg is also a possibility although Mr Watt says it is “not part of the plan”.

“Everyone’s always got a price,” he told Bloomberg.