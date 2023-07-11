Further investment

BGF funds Scottish Dental Care expansion plans

| July 11, 2023
Chris Friel, Lynn Hood, Philip Friel

Scottish Dental Care Group has secured a multi-million-pound investment from BGF to support its expansion plans.

BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, is making its second significant investment in just over 12 months. 

Scottish Dental Care Group has seen revenue grow by more than 30% since BGF’s original investment in February 2022, and it now operates clinics across the Central Belt, Dumfries & Galloway and Grampian.

Two Glasgow-based businesses, in Barrhead and Gorbals, were the latest additions to a portfolio now numbering 19 clinics. 

Scottish Dental Care was founded in 2016 by brothers Philip and Christopher Friel and appointed its first CEO, Lynn Hood to enable director of dentistry, Philip Friel, to focus on strategic clinical matters and expanding the company’s dental services. Christopher Friel is leading acquisitions and group legal services.

Ms Hood said the additional investment from BGF will support acquisitions and ongoing investment in technology and innovations.

