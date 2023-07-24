Beeks deals | Ryanair rises | new Vodafone CFO

Markets: Live

Beeks

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets, has signed contracts worth more than $4 million. These include a significant win, via a partner, with one of the UK’s largest banks.

The two exchange cloud contracts signed to date have the ability for considerable expansion, and the company says it has a pipeline of additional such opportunities which, while they may take time to progress to signing, have the potential to be transformational.

Gordon McArthur, CEO at Beeks (pictured), said: “The global financial services industry continues to move to cloud computing, presenting us with a considerable opportunity.

With a growing number of the world’s largest financial institutions as customers, recognition of the value of our cloud offerings is increasing and we remain focused on the conversion of our sales pipeline.”

Ryanair

Ryanair said net profits soared by almost 300% to €663 million in its first quarter compared with the same period last year, driven by “strong” Easter bookings and the UK’s extra bank holiday for King Charles’ Coronation.

For the period April to June there was an 11% increase in passenger traffic compared with the same months last year, which was “badly damaged” by the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February last year.

Revenues increased 40% year-on-year in the quarter to €3.65 billion.

Ryanair said it expects full-year passenger traffic to reach 183.5 million, an increase of 9% from last year but slightly lower than the 185 million previously anticipated. This, it said, was due to “Boeing delivery delays in spring and in autumn 2023″.

Vodafone

Vodafone has reported first-quarter group service revenue growth of 3.7%, driven by a strong performance in Britain, and an improvement in the rate of decline in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The European and African telecoms group also said it had appointed former SAP chief financial officer Luka Mucic to the same role at Vodafone, beginning on 1 September.