BBC and STV urged to act as Viaplay quits football

Broadcaster pulls out

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Viaplay sponsors the League Cup

MPs are urging BBC Scotland and STV to acquire football broadcasting rights to Scotland internationals after Nordic subscription service Viaplay announced it is pulling out of the UK.

Viaplay screens and streams all matches involving the Scotland men’s national team from 2024 to 2028 and is title sponsor for the Scottish League Cup.

It also shows some Scottish Cup matches, alongside BBC Scotland, and televised last season’s United Rugby Championship featuring Edinburgh and Glasgow. It has a deal with UEFA to televise Scotland football international qualifiers for the next four years.

However, it expects to lose £75million in 2023 and is laying off a quarter of its staff. It will conduct a strategic review of its international markets.

Gavin Newlands, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North, has now written to BBC Scotland and STV asking them to step in and prevent a blackout of Scotland’s push for the Euro 2024 finals.

“My understanding is that Viaplay intend to sell off or sub-licence their UK sports rights packages — including the deals to cover the League Cup, Scottish Cup, Scotland men’s team matches and UEFA qualifers from other nations — as part of their global restructuring exercise.

“This presents an opportunity for Scottish broadcasters to work with Viaplay to bring men’s national team games back to free-to-air television, as well as ensuring both cups continue to be broadcast for fans without a paywall.”

He said he had written to both BBC Scotland and STV asking them to explore various options. STV said it was willing to explore a joint venture to make more games free-to-air.

In April Mr Newlands hosted a roundtable discussion involving BBC Scotland, Sky, STV, Channel 4, Viaplay and the SFA and hopes to find a solution which will allow Scotland internationals to be shown free-to-air in the same way as games involving England on Channel 4 and Wales on S4C.

A spokesperson said: “Like our viewers, we’d love for more Scottish matches to be available free-to-air, including on STV where this can be achieved on a commercial basis. We continue to explore different ways of bringing more Scottish football to STV viewers, including the potential of sharing of rights with other broadcasters.”

In the meantime, the SPFL said that League Cup games will continue to be broadcast as scheduled.

Viaplay also confirmed that it will continue functioning as normal while it reviews operations and seeks cuts.

“We have initiated a strategic review for our other international markets, including the UK, where we will seek optimal solutions for our operations, including partnerships,” it said in a statement read. “Until then it is business as usual.”

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay’s president and CEO, said the company had to take a number of immediate decisions for the sake of the future of its business.

He said: “We are focusing our attention and resources on those markets where we can compete for the long term, and ensuring that our products are relevant, popular and generate healthy returns.

“The weakness in the advertising markets and currency exchange rates are additional factors that we must live with.

“The international expansion assumptions, including the timelines to profitability, have also been pushed materially into the future since the expansion started. We are moving quickly to address all of these challenges.”

Football match rights are sold through UEFA’s centralised national association media rights sales process, under which UEFA takes sole responsibility for the marketing and sales of broadcast rights for all 55 European nations’ matches.

Each nation is guaranteed a set amount as a result of the centralised approach.

Gillian Mackay, Scottish Green MSP for Central Scotland, called on the SFA and broadcasters to work together to ensure a deal is reached to show future international matches.

“Steve Clarke has done an amazing job with the Scotland men’s team. Yet so many of the most inspiring moments have been hidden behind a costly paywall,” she said.

“If Viacom is to stop showing Scottish international matches it is a major opportunity for the Scottish Football Association and broadcasters to work together to ensure that a deal is reached to broadcast future matches for free in homes across Scotland.

“Our national team is for all of us, but, especially in this cost of living crisis, far too many people are being priced out of our beautiful game. Many countries already ensure their games are free to view. Scotland should join them.”

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said: “Now more than ever we need the BBC, STV and other channels to work together to show Scotland National Team matches free on television.

Ian Murray: exciting time for Scotland’s football team (pic: Terry Murden)

“For too long, Scots have either been unable to watch the national team or have been forced to pay to do so.“It’s such an exciting time for our national football team, with Scotland on the verge of Euro 2024 qualification. The whole country should have the chance to cheer on Steve Clarke and the team free of charge.”

“Our national team is for all of us, but far too many people are being priced out of our beautiful game.”

Alba Party Youth Convener Christina Henry said: “Football has always been for everyone in Scotland but over the years it has become increasingly more expensive for people to watch live televised football, often with several different costly subscriptions required.

“All Scottish National Team games should be broadcasted free for everyone to view and no person that wants to support Scotland should be priced out of tuning in to watch.

“The decision of Viaplay to pull out of the UK should present an opportunity for the BBC in Scotland to get around the table with UEFA and Viaplay to secure the rights.

“Over £300m is raised in Scotland through the license fee but less than £100m is spent on Scottish content. It’s time for the BBC to play its part in giving Scottish football fans a fair deal.”