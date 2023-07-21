Banks facing scrutiny over rate-fuelled profits

Earnings due

Banks will announce bumper half-year profits

Britain’s biggest banks will report bumper combined first-half profits next week that may be likened to the benefits oil companies have enjoyed from external factors.

Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and NatWest (trading as RBS north of the border) have seen profits surge on the back of interest rate rises rather than core growth, just as energy firms have seen earnings boosted by wholesale prices.

The banks have been quick to ramp up lending rates, but have been criticised for not passing on rate rises to savers.

Lloyds kicks off the half-year results season on Wednesday with City analysts forecasting a 9% increase in pre-tax profits to almost £4 billion from £3.6bn.

Its net interest margin — the difference between what it pays to depositors and charges on loans — is expected to have climbed to 3.16% in the six months to the end of June, from 2.77% a year earlier.

Barclays is expected to post a by a 20% jump in profits to £4.5bn ,while NatWest is expected to come in the highest with a 29% rise to about £3.4bn, though the second quarter figure is likely to come in at £1.7bn, down from £2bn a year ago.

However, NatWest’s earnings are likely to be overshadowed by the contorversy around the decision bym its Coutts private banking division to cancel Nigel Farage’s account because it believed the Brexiteer’s views “were at odds with our position as an inclusive organisation”. NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose has written to him to apologise.

The banking sector’s shares are up around 7% year to date, to rank 13th out of the 39 industrial groupings which comprise the FTSE 350, but that all comes from HSBC and Standard Chartered, which are up, whereas the other three are down.

Lloyds’ shares have traded in a wide range over the last twelve months but overall they are almost unchanged on where they were a year ago.