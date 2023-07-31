Archangels’ support backed by £12m new capital

Investment

David Ovens: further funding

Archangels, the business angel syndicate, has secured £12m of capital with a subsidiary of the British Business Bank as it closes in on further funding support for new companies.

The deal will give Edinburgh-based Archangels access to a significantly enhanced level of capital which will be co-invested with British Business Investments’ regional angels programme, alongside other investors.

David Ovens, joint managing director at Archangels, said: “This additional funding will allow us to support current and future portfolio companies to grow their businesses and provide returns for both our investors and the broader Scottish economy.

“We are in advanced discussions with a number of exciting new companies, and we anticipate seeing these deals coming to fruition over the coming months.”

Judith Hartley, CEO at British Business Investments, said: “The regional angels programme plays a vital role in developing the early-stage funding ecosystem across the UK nations and regions, bringing together finance, business experience and skills to support the development of high-growth smaller businesses.”