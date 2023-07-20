Aberdein Considine adds senior to corporate team

Finance

Ritchie Whyte and Rod Hutchison

One of Scotland’s leading corporate lawyers has switched firms to join Aberdein Considine from MacRoberts.

Rod Hutchison – a corporate law practitioner with over 20 years’ experience – has joined as a partner in the firm’s corporate and commercial team in Aberdeen.

Mr Huthison specialises in mergers & acquisitions, acting for investee companies on securing equity investment, corporate restructures, joint ventures, contracts and corporate governance.

He advises clients in a wide range of business areas including tourism, agriculture, medical, IT, HR and the care sector.

His main focus in recent years has been advising clients in the energy sector and he is also a director of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG).

AREG was set up in 2003 to promote the energy transition with a view to positioning the North East of Scotland as a world-leading centre of excellence for the production and use of renewable energy.

Mr Hutchison’s appointment follows the firm’s recent hires of Robert Holland as head of employment law and Chris Richardson as head of commercial real estate for England and Wales and is a further demonstration of Aberdein Considine’s ambitious growth strategy.

Ritchie Whyte, head of corporate and commercial for Aberdein Considine said Mr Hutchison was a key strategic addition to the firm’s growing corporate practice.

“Adding a lawyer of Rod’s quality is a real statement of intent for our corporate practice and will help us support growing demand for our services from clients across the North East of Scotland and beyond.

“Rod is a first class lawyer whose experience and expertise, particularly in the energy sector and around the transition to net zero, will be vital as we advise clients in navigating the challenges and opportunities which this will present.

“We intend to continue to expand our corporate practice and legal services in general and I am delighted to have Rod on board to join us on that journey.”

Mr Hutchison added: “Aberdein Considine has been a household name in Scotland and the North East for many years and it’s a privilege to join such a forward thinking and dynamic firm.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Ritchie and team and supporting our clients when and where they need us.”