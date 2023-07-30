Hill scheme

£30m eco-hotel plan near Edinburgh dry ski slope

| July 27, 2023
Calderstones eco-hotel plan (ADP Architecture)

Britain’s longest artificial ski slope, on the fringe of Edinburgh, is earmarked for a 102-room eco-hotel that would include an outdoor pool and a spa garden.

A £30 million plan to transform Calderstones estate, near the Midlothian Snowsport Centre at Hillend, would also create 38 “eco-suites”. They would be located within the 5.12 hectare site in the Pentland Hills.

The adjacent dry ski slope is used by leisure skiers and as a national training centre for Scotland’s Olympians.

The centre faced closure in 2010 due to operating losses of £500,000 a year, but a Facebook group campaign attracted 26,000 members and the city council agreed a plan to keep it open.

Landscape Hotels Scotland has submitted its plans to Midlothian Council and has made a commitment to minimise environmental impact and tree planting.

A previous application to develop the site was met with opposition from community and environmental groups over the potential impact on the Pentland Hills.

