Zipzero moves HQ from London to Aberdeen

| June 28, 2023

Fintech start-up Zipzero has relocated its head office from London to Aberdeen in a bid to accelerate its growth. 

The company is spearheading an AI-driven consumer-and-advertiser platform revolution – bringing together both groups.

The company’s new base is ONE Tech Hub in Aberdeen, the Techscaler hub for the northeast, and it joins a fintech community in Scotland which has shown 27% growth in numbers since 2021.

Zipzero’s CEO, Mohsin Rashid, pictured, said: “Scotland is the most fertile land for UK tech.

“There are a number of programmes driving growth in the tech sector, and the connection between industry innovators and academia is particularly strong.

“All this has helped to create a thriving tech community; ideas are easy to share, inspiration is readily found, and people are excited by the prospects of innovation – we’re very excited to be here.”

Leah Pape, head of high growth services at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Supporting the development of innovative digital scale-up businesses is very important to the Scottish economy.

“That supportive environment and access to Scotland’s deep pool of tech talent were important factors in Zipzero’s relocation.”

