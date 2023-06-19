Young replaces Collins as RICS chief executive

Property

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has appointed Justin Young as chief executive starting 5 July. He will replace Richard Collins, who was appointed interim CEO back in October 2021 following the reforms recommended by the Levitt report.

Mr Young (pictured) was appointed by the governing council to continue to lead the transformation of RICS, including delivery of an excellent experience for staff, members, and stakeholders. He has an extensive background in operational management and business transformation programmes, including those focussed on customer experience.

Mr Young also has a wealth of experience within the real estate and professional services sector, where he has worked over the last 25 years. His global experience has included working and living in South-East Asia, Europe and the UK.

Most recently Mr Young was the chief operating officer at Knight Frank and has a good track record in successfully leading and growing teams through a strong focus on culture and staff development. He has also spent time in the military, including commanding a tank troop on ‘Operation Desert Storm’ in the 1990s.

Another of Mr Young’s key interests is the promotion of diversity in real estate, and he has driven business balance initiatives across gender, race and faith, LGBTQ+; health and wellbeing, and has been involved with the cross sector ‘Changing the Face of Property’ initiative.

Mr Young said: “The opportunity to lead an organisation whose work is pivotal to the public interest, to a huge body of professionals, millions of clients and a host of decision makers globally is truly unique.”